Coronavirus: We've lost so many so quickly, says nursing home manager
A nursing home has seen the "catastrophic" death of 15 residents in a month, its manager has said.
Fourteen of the elderly residents at Tregwilym Lodge in Rogerstone, Newport, had symptoms of Covid-19, but none of them were tested.
General manager Karen Healey said one or two residents would be expected to die in a normal month.
The Welsh Government said its policy was now to test all care home residents with coronavirus symptoms.
24 Apr 2020
