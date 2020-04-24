Video

Actor Richard Mylan has explained why he and his autistic son, Jaco, are continuing their daily visits to Cardiff Market, despite being in lockdown.

They have previously visited the market hundreds of times as it closes up for the night – now it is closed indefinitely but it is still a key feature of their daily walks.

People with autism, like 14-year-old Jaco, will now be able to go out more than once a day for exercise under an easing of some restrictions for disabled people by the Welsh Government.

Speaking to Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live, Richard Mylan, who appeared in BBC drama Waterloo Road, said: “Autistic people can deal with change, as long as it’s gradual and it’s explained."