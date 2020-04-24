Lack of intensive care staff highlighted by virus

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a lack of specialist staff to work in intensive care units in Welsh hospitals, a senior doctor has said.

Bethan Gibson, deputy head of the training programme for intensive care in Wales, said more doctors and nurses needed to be recruited to cope with the outbreak and beyond.

She said that before Covid-19 there was already a lack of intensive care beds and not enough trainees were being recruited to deal with demand.

The Welsh Government said critical care bed capacity had more than doubled.

It also said its emergency recruitment drive had signed up more than 2,000 people to return to the NHS to help during the crisis.