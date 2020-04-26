'First steps out of lockdown will be cautious'

Video

Wales’ initial steps out of lockdown will be careful and cautious, Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Earlier this week he said coronavirus restrictions in Wales could be eased at the end of the current three-week lockdown period.

Speaking to Politics Wales on Sunday, he said restoring people's freedoms would be a gradual process.

“What we want to do is identify the things we can do in the first instance,” he said.