Coronavirus: Drinking more during lockdown?
A woman furloughed from her job said she became concerned about her alcohol intake within just two weeks.
Meg Payne, 23, said she found herself drinking on evenings she normally would not.
To combat this, she developed a routine and said that exercise and online workouts helped.
It comes as research by Alcohol Change UK showed more than a quarter of adults in Wales who drinks have increased their consumption since the coronavirus restrictions were brought in.
28 Apr 2020
