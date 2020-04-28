Wales falls silent for coronavirus victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Wales falls silent in memory of key workers
A minute's silence has been held across the UK to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, and First Minister Mark Drakeford also joined the tribute at 11:00 BST.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.
-
28 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-52458808/coronavirus-wales-falls-silent-in-memory-of-key-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window