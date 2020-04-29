Video

The global coronavirus pandemic has not stopped Pauline Beckett carrying on her voluntary work - in fact it's more important than ever.

The 58-year-old retired teacher from Caerleon, Newport, has spent the past six weeks in lockdown in the migrant camps of northern France.

She said the situation is becoming so dire, with many other charities pulling out their staff, that "people are being left to rot in a field".

She has volunteered with the charity Care4Calais since 2015 and was in France when the lockdown was announced.

"I could have got home at that point as I was only supposed to be here for five days, but it made more sense for me to stay where I was," she said.