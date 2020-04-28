Media player
Coronavirus: 'I was locked in my body, I thought I'd die'
A student nurse who spent weeks in a coma after contracting coronavirus said there were tears of joy when she finally went home and saw her children.
Natasha Jenkins, 35, spent 22 days on a ventilator after falling sick just before Mother's Day.
On Saturday, she finally got to hug her children in an emotional reunion at their home in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.
"In my head, I thought I was going to die," she said. "I just really needed to get home and see my children."
28 Apr 2020
