Ben Dixon was only three months old when he died this month.

Born in January with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, he died from complications following a heart and lung bypass.

His parents Kelly and Gareth and brother Sam, who turned four just days later, have been left to grieve in isolation at their home in Carmarthenshire due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

On their daily strolls, they came up with the idea of raising money for the charities that helped during Ben's illness.

His older brother Sam has been walking in his village Capel Dewi, ahead of Ben's funeral on Thursday.

He has received support from rugby stars, including Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, and raised almost £13,000 for good causes.