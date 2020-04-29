Isolating woman gets corned beef for birthday

Video

A woman who became an internet sensation for her doorstep encounters with her daughter during lockdown has celebrated her 75th birthday - with a tin of corned beef.

Frances Hughes, from Merthyr Tydfil, has been in self-isolation and sustained by deliveries of corned beef, coffee and evaporated milk from her daughter Melanie Lewis.

In the latest video, Ms Lewis wishes her mother a happy birthday with a cake adorned with a tin of corned beef.

"I have had plenty of corned beef, plenty of coffee," Ms Hughes says in the video.