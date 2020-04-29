Isolating woman gets corned beef for birthday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Frances Hughes gets corned beef for birthday
A woman who became an internet sensation for her doorstep encounters with her daughter during lockdown has celebrated her 75th birthday - with a tin of corned beef.
Frances Hughes, from Merthyr Tydfil, has been in self-isolation and sustained by deliveries of corned beef, coffee and evaporated milk from her daughter Melanie Lewis.
In the latest video, Ms Lewis wishes her mother a happy birthday with a cake adorned with a tin of corned beef.
"I have had plenty of corned beef, plenty of coffee," Ms Hughes says in the video.
-
29 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52480524/coronavirus-frances-hughes-gets-corned-beef-for-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window