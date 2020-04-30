NHS hero Captain Tom sent 100th birthday wishes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Captain Tom sent 100th birthday wishes from Wales

Wales has been wishing Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday after he raised more than £30m for the NHS.

The war veteran raised the money by walking laps of his garden and has been made an honorary colonel.

The centenarian, from Bedfordshire, was "absolutely delighted" so many people were sending their best wishes.

"It really is absolutely awesome the amount of people who have been so kind," he said.

  • 30 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Mural honours Captain Tom Moore