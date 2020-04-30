Media player
Coronavirus: Applause and song as Wales 'claps for carers'
People from around Wales have paid tribute to NHS staff and key workers in the sixth weekly "clap for carers".
From brass bands to bagpipes and from applause to a giant steel tribute, they made their appreciation known for all those helping fight the pandemic.
30 Apr 2020
