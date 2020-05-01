Video

Osian was born on 24 March - his mother, Claire, having gone into labour as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was delivering his speech to announce the lockdown.

His father Matthew Guy, of Nottingham but originally from Deiniolen in Gwynedd, said the period had been a challenge due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"We can't have the midwife round and health visitors," said Matthew.

"The health visitor came and left the scales outside. I had to go and get them and then we weighed him ourselves."

And friends and family have unable to visit properly, with some having to make do with meeting the newest addition through the window or on FaceTime.

But it's not all bad.

"I've been spending some valuable time with him because I've been furloughed, so I guess it's quite nice for me," he added.