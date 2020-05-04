Media player
Coronavirus: Illegal off-roader bikers flouting lockdown rules
Golf clubs, beaches and beauty spots are just some of the locations in Wales where illegal off-road bikers have been filmed since the start of lockdown.
There have been incidents across all of Wales' police force areas in recent weeks with several arrests.
Andy Oram, from Pennard in Gower, filmed this group of bikers at Three Cliffs Bay on Gower at the end of April.
Roger Maliphant, one of the directors of Swansea Footgolf on the city's beachfront, said it was just "a matter of time" before there was a fatality.
04 May 2020
