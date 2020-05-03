Care homes 'celebrate everything we can'

Video

Rachel Jones, who works at Ty Mair care home in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, has made a video diary for the BBC's Politics Wales programme showing how they are coping with coronavirus.

At one point more than a third of its elderly residents were self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19, and five residents have died with it.

Ms Jones says a number of staff have also tested positive for coronavirus and, after recovering, have returned to work.

She says people working in care homes are used to dealing with death, but she says Covid-19 is "horrible".

However, Ms Jones adds that staff at Ty Mair hold celebrations when a resident recovers from coronavirus, as they want to "celebrate everything that we can" during the crisis.