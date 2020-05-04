Media player
Coronavirus: Pregnancy in a pandemic adds a 'lot of stress'
When Jenny found out she was having a baby girl, her partner was not by her side sharing in the news.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to have the 20-week scan on her own.
She broke the special news to Adam, who was not able to go with her due to social-distancing restrictions, who was waiting in the car.
"It did add a lot of stress and uncertainty," she said.
You can watch the couple's journey towards parenthood on Wales in Lockdown on BBC One Wales at 20:30 BST on Monday.
04 May 2020
