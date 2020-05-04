'Common timetable best' to ease lockdown
The first minister believes a "four nation approach" is still the best way to ease the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mark Drakeford told a media briefing that when the time is right he believes a "common timetable" agreed between the UK's four nations was the best way of coming out of the lockdown.

He said the restrictions, which are due for a review later this week, were being looked at constantly.

