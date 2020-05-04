Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Common timetable best' to ease lockdown
The first minister believes a "four nation approach" is still the best way to ease the Covid-19 lockdown.
Mark Drakeford told a media briefing that when the time is right he believes a "common timetable" agreed between the UK's four nations was the best way of coming out of the lockdown.
He said the restrictions, which are due for a review later this week, were being looked at constantly.
-
04 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window