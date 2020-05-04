Zoo calls for help over coronavirus cash 'crisis'

Video

A zoo has appealed for funding to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankie Hobro, owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, near Brynsiencyn, said it needed between £15,000 and £20,000 a month to cover running costs for creatures which include rare seahorses.

"It’s a crisis at the moment because we’ve got absolutely no cash flow and the cash flow crisis has come down to the fact that I’ve got no income at a time when I would normally be making 40% of my annual profit," she said.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have written to the zoos in Wales with details of existing schemes which they may be eligible for funding, as well as issuing a questionnaire to identify key animal welfare concerns and whether any funding gaps exist.”