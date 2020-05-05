'Worrying' time for woman unable to repeat smear

Media player
Coronavirus: Woman with abnormal cells can't have smear test
A woman whose smear test showed abnormal cells fears the suspension of testing during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to cancer going undetected.
Katherine Parr, 48, had a routine test in March 2019 and her results letter from Cervical Screening Wales said she should be seen again in 12 months.
But Ms Parr, of Wrexham, was told by her GP's surgery that routine tests were cancelled during the outbreak.
Public Health Wales said it was working to find a way through the crisis.
05 May 2020
