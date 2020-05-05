Self-isolating couple's 'scary' time in lockdown

Video

A self-isolating couple have vented their frustration over "self-centred" people who are breaking lockdown rules.

About 300 fines have now been handed out by police in Wales for rule breaches, including a pub landlord found with customers at their bar in Torfaen.

Julie Hughes has a form of motor neurone disease and her husband Phil has heart and lung problems.

The couple, from Rassau in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, have been keeping a video diary of their time in isolation.