Shop attack 'quite a shock' for village

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one man died and three other people were hurt in a "stabbing" at a shop in south Wales.

South Wales Police and ambulance crews were called to the Co-op in Tylacelyn Road, Penygraig, at about 13:45 BST.

An elderly man died and another man is in a stable condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Two others have non-life threatening injuries.

Joshua Davies, a county councillor for the area, said it was "quite a shock" for the village.