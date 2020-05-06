Footage shows man lunging at police with knife

Video

Police have released footage showing a man lunging at officers with a kitchen knife.

PCs Hannah Jones and Justin Harrold had been called to a routine noise complaint in Graig Avenue, Llanelli, when they were confronted by Jan Olav Kvaerneng-Stolp, who stormed out of his house wielding a kitchen knife with an 8in (20.3cm) blade, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

PC Jones raised her baton and PC Harrold fired his incapacitant spray in the 15 March incident, causing Kvaerneng-Stolp to drop to the floor.

He was convicted of affray at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday and sentenced to an 18-month community order and 200 hours of unpaid work, police said.

The force released the footage, caught on a body-worn camera, to highlight the dangers posed to officers.