Wales' first Covid case: 'Sickest patient' on ward

Coronavirus: Wales' first Covid-19 patient was 'sickest on ward'
Wales' first Covid-19 patient hopes his recovery from the disease will inspire others to "stay positive" through the pandemic.
Mark Hosking, 53, from Mumbles, Swansea, became ill following a family skiing holiday in Italy in February.
He is recovering at home after spending more than two weeks in hospital, including four days in an induced coma.
06 May 2020
