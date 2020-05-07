Media player
Coronavirus heroes on the front line celebrated
The contribution of front-line workers and those helping during the coronavirus pandemic is being celebrated by BBC Wales' Welsh Heroes Day.
There will be special programming and content across both radio services, on social media, across news output and in a new series launching on BBC One Wales.
07 May 2020
