Men of Harlech for 'heroes of this time'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Men of Harlech for 'heroes of this time'

A version of Welsh song Men of Harlech has been recorded as a tribute to all the key workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

It was written by poet Mererid Hopwood, with singer Bryn Terfel adding his voice.

He said it was for the "true heroes of this time".

  • 07 May 2020
Go to next video: Care homes 'celebrate everything we can'