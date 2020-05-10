Wartime photos 'represent freedom'

Video

A war photographer's rare collection showing Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945 has been shared by its owner to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Ray Chick, 82, was given Edward Malindine's photos by a family friend and kept them secret for decades.

Mr Chick, from Cardiff, said this weekend's commemorations meant it was "time for them to be seen".

He said the detail and quality of the images was "unbelievable" despite their turning brown with age.

One set shows Field Marshal Montgomery of the British army accepting the Nazi surrender while the other set was taken at the Potsdam conference, where the victorious Allies met to decide how to run post-war Germany.