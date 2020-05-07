Bells, honks and prosthetic leg in weekly NHS clap

Media player
Coronavirus: NHS clap includes bells, honks and prosthetic leg
Cowbells, honking lorries and clanging pans joined the seventh weekly clap for key workers in Wales as thousands of people across the country paid tribute to those fighting coronavirus.
As has become customary, the emergency services were out in force, while buildings were turned blue and the public - including a man who painted his prosthetic leg for the NHS - applauded enthusiastically for NHS and keyworkers.
07 May 2020
