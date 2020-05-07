Bells, honks and prosthetic leg in weekly NHS clap
Coronavirus: NHS clap includes bells, honks and prosthetic leg

Cowbells, honking lorries and clanging pans joined the seventh weekly clap for key workers in Wales as thousands of people across the country paid tribute to those fighting coronavirus.

As has become customary, the emergency services were out in force, while buildings were turned blue and the public - including a man who painted his prosthetic leg for the NHS - applauded enthusiastically for NHS and keyworkers.

