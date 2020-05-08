'Every night we saw the flames of the crematorium'

Video

"Every night, overnight, we saw the flames of the crematorium."

When she was just 14 years old, Mady Gerrard and her school friends were taken to Auschwitz.

Out of the 13 Jewish girls from her school in Hungary, just two survived the Nazi concentration camp.

While filled with horror, Mady's story of surviving World War Two is one filled with hope.

On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Mady, who now lives in Monmouthshire, said she believed that continuing to share her experiences would help people remember the fallen.

"I hope that more people will realise how much nicer it is to live in peace with other nice people than to be hated and being hated," she said.