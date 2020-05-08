Wales marks 75th anniversary of VE Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VE Day: Wales marks 75th anniversary of end of WW2 in Europe
People across Wales have been celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day amid coronavirus restrictions.
From socially-distant street parties to dinner parties in care homes, Wales has been saluting its wartime heroes.
The celebrations take part after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced only a "modest" easing of tight restrictions on people's lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
08 May 2020
