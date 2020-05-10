Dancing in the street and playing lockdown bingo
Coronavirus: Dancing in the street and lockdown bingo

The Covid-19 lockdown has brought together communities across Wales.

From helping to get shopping and checking up on each other, some streets have gone a step further.

While social distancing, some are dancing, singing and even playing bingo.

