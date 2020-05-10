Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Dancing in the street and lockdown bingo
The Covid-19 lockdown has brought together communities across Wales.
From helping to get shopping and checking up on each other, some streets have gone a step further.
While social distancing, some are dancing, singing and even playing bingo.
-
10 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52605459/coronavirus-dancing-in-the-street-and-lockdown-bingoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window