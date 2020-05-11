Video

Olivia Gauregui has faced major challenges to get to the top of her sport, having suffered from skin cancer and a life-threatening allergy, but the now fit and healthy 14-year-old is set to represent Great Britain at the Team Gym European Championships in Denmark in October.

The Cardiff teenager is due to become the first Welsh gymnast to compete for Great Britain at TeamGym which sees athletes perform gymnastic skills in three different disciplines: floor, tumbling, and trampette.