'Lockdown endangers mental health patients'

Coronavirus: Lockdown is putting mental health patients at risk, charities warn
A reduction in mental health services is putting people at risk of suicide and self-harm, charities fear.
Among them is Hafal, which said counselling and assessments have "disappeared or been drastically reduced.”
It’s chairwoman, Mair Elliot, suffers with mental health problems herself.
The 23-year-old said: "If I was to go into crisis right now, I'm not confident that I would have life saving treatment."
12 May 2020
