Matt Lucas and drumming weatherman sing spud song

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baked Potato Song: Matt Lucas teams up with BBC weatherman
Comics Matt Lucas and Rob Brydon have teamed up to perform the Baked Potato Song with drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans.
The ditty - which Matt originally performed on Shooting Stars - can be downloaded to help raise cash to feed NHS workers.
Owain got in touch with Matt to suggest doing a version of the song with him on skins.
Matt got back to him and said: “Great idea! Would you sing?”
-
13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52656687/baked-potato-song-matt-lucas-teams-up-with-bbc-weathermanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window