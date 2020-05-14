Next taxi driver Covid-19 death 'a matter of time'

Video

Taxi drivers have among the highest death rate of coronavirus in the UK, figures show.

Along with security guards, they are more likely to die with Covid-19 than any other occupation.

So drivers in Wales are urging local authorities to speed up changes to rules that will allow them to fit screens between themselves and their passengers.

"It's only a matter of time before more drivers die unless something is done," said taxi driver Paul O'Hara.

Cardiff council said it is working with taxi firms and producers to agree a specification for screens that would not affect safety systems, such as air bags.