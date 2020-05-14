Video

During lockdown you might be thinking just how our time in isolation will be remembered by generations to come.

Welsh stars of the stage, screen and sporting pitches have recorded a special poem during the pandemic to spread love to those isolating or struggling during the pandemic.

Michael Sheen, Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure read lines from History Will Remember Them from their homes.

The moving reading of the poem by Donna Ashworth, is to raise money for the Welsh NHS.

High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, Andrew Howell, who organised the reading, said the poem "summed up our feeling towards this horrible virus".

"I thought, I can't get out into the community as High Sheriff which is what I should be doing right now, so we thought this is a great way of reaching out into the community, spreading the love, giving out that sort of heart-felt Welsh feeling amongst the community," he said.