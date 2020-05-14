Media player
Would roo believe it? Wallaby goes walkabout in Wales
Wall Street may have had its wolf but a town in Wales has its wallaby.
The animal of the sort more usually found in Australia was caught on camera hopping away from police in the dead of night.
When Duncan Lewis watched the footage he saw the creature cross his drive in Cadoxton, Neath.
"I've been up this morning looking for zebra, lion and wildebeest, but no sign of those," he said.
14 May 2020
