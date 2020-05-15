Keeping the spirit of Ramadan alive under lockdown
Coronavirus: Keeping Ramadan spirit alive under lockdown

Ramadan is a "transformative month" and about developing a new appetite for charitable giving and community, according to Mo Janneh.

But this year, with mosques closed, fasting and prayers are being observed behind closed doors because of lockdown.

Mr Janneh describes what he is doing to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for the BBC1 Wales show The Great Indoors, available now on iPlayer.

