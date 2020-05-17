Health minister says advice on testing has changed

Media player
Coronavirus: Wales' health minister says testing advice has changed
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said changes to how coronavirus testing is implemented mirrors changes to scientific advice.
It follows a decision to offer testing to all care home residents and staff.
The Welsh Government has also ditched a Wales-only portal for key workers to book tests.
Instead, Wales will now join a UK-wide system.
But Mr Gething told the BBC's Politics Wales show data issues with the UK-wide system had been resolved so there was no need to continue "developing that Wales-only route".
17 May 2020
