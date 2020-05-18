Video

A group of young people in Wales have sent a peace and goodwill message in 57 languages, calling on young people across the world to "ensure the enduring lessons of the Covid-19 crisis are not forgotten".

The largest youth movement in Wales has written to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, American President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and every other G20 leader on behalf of the 55,000 members of the Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

The Urdd says the coronavirus crisis has "provided a brutal reminder of the serious fault lines in modern life" and the organisation has called on the G20 countries to "lead the way in addressing those issues."

The group call it a “a wake-up call to the world and warning against a return to some of the selfish, destructive ways of the past".