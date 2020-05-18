Video

Since the start of the lockdown Alan Millins has been so "fed up" he has painted his house three times.

But the 70-year-old is now back to his hobby, playing golf at the Morlais Castle Golf Club in Merthyr Tydfil.

"At my age it means everything," he said.

"I’m fed up of painting the house... so it’s nice to be back now and get back to normal hopefully.

Mr Millins was one of the first people to tee off at the course, which reopened on Monday, the first day clubs have been allowed to open since the restrictions were brought in.

But while some clubs have opened up for members, new rules apply, with strict social-distancing measures in place.