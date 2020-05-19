Media player
Coronavirus: How factories are learning to work with Covid-19
Production lines in Wales have been forced to adapt how they operate as workers return to manufacturing in the age of coronavirus.
Social distancing measures have been put in place, including moving workstations further apart or introducing screens.
Cleaning and hand washing measures have also been strengthened.
19 May 2020
