Video

When you are recording in lockdown and realise your drummer does not have any kit you would probably give up, right?

But the drummer for Cardiff-based swing group Year of the Dog - who featured in Netflix's hit comedy Sex Education - decided to get creative as the band recorded their EP.

The percussionist drummed on onions and carrots, hit wine bottles, and shook boxes of cereal and pasta, as the band recorded the tracks over video call from their homes.

Leader of the band Felix Lindsell-Hales said: "The man is brilliant.

"When you are limited with what you've got, just using your imagination is going to build so many new things".