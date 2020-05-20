Media player
Wildlife suffers as lockdown grass fires rise
Grass fire outbreaks have risen across Wales, with numbers up by a thousand on 2019 figures, a fire service has said.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said in its area there had been a 24% increase over the past eight weeks.
Wildlife has been badly affected - this video shows a burnt toad found following a fire in Furnace, Ceredigion.
20 May 2020
