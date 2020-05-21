Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves drafted in as bingo callers to help keep up the spirits of residents at a care home in Cardiff during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a video call, the royal couple also heard from members of staff at the Shire Hall home in Cardiff Bay, who said the morale was "lovely" despite the extra pressures caused by the pandemic.

The duke said he had "never known Welsh people not to know how to have fun", although one resident commented that the bingo calling "wasn't as good as it should have been".