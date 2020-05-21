Virus test developed in Wales is 'highly accurate'

Video

It is understood the Wales-based firm behind a Covid-19 antibody is the only company manufacturing the test in the UK.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCD) is among a number of firms producing the test and is already supplying millions worldwide.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government would decide how it was rolled out in Wales.

It is, however, expected the blood test will be available in care homes in Wales.

Paul Hales, who is site director at OCD's factory in Pencoed, Bridgend, said the test is not only "highly accurate" but also fast.