Trapped on a burning bridge surrounded by flames, firefighter John Owens thought he would never see his wife and children again.

But remarkably he and his colleague Les Roberts survived the blaze high above the Menai Strait.

Fifty years on, the former firefighters have recalled the moment they were surrounded by flames while trying to put out a fire on the Britannia Bridge, which links Anglesey to the rest of Wales.

"It was that moment I shook hands with my maker," said Mr Owens.