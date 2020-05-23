How Botanic Garden of Wales has grown in 20 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

National Botanic Garden of Wales celebrates 20 years

As the National Botanic Garden of Wales celebrates 20 years - we look at how it's grown.

It's not always been rosy for the gardens at Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire.

But in recent years, the attraction has gone from strength to strength, even though it is currently closed to members of the public because of coronavirus.

  • 23 May 2020
Go to next video: Bridge inferno: 'Like looking into hell'