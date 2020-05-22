Baby white reindeer brings cheer to lockdown farm
In the depths of lockdown, one new arrival has brought cheer to a Welsh farm.

This perfectly white baby reindeer is the first one that Robert Morgan, of Gower Fresh Christmas Trees, has seen.

The farm is home to around 40 reindeer - but the six other new members of the herd are the more well-known mix of black, brown and grey.

