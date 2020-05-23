Coronavirus school border decisions 'difficult'

Video

Two families living on the border discuss children returning to school amid different Wales and UK government policies about easing lockdown restrictions.

England is aiming to get Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children back in school from the start of June.

But Wales hasn't yet made a decision when classes will resume.

Rebecca Morgan's family spend their lives in both countries, which she says has been made more "difficult" with governments in Westminster and Cardiff Bay issuing different advice.

Meanwhile, Virginia Lyall would prefer her daughter, Hope, a Year 6 pupil, to return to class to prepare for the transition to high school.