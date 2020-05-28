Boy's family prepared 'for the worst' after fire

Video

The mother of a four-year-old boy who suffered life-changing burns in a caravan fire that killed his brother has said he is making a good recovery.

Harley Harvey was left in a critical condition after the blaze in January and was not expected to survive.

His brother Zac, three, died in the fire.

They were staying with their father in a caravan outside a house in Ffair Rhos, near Tregaron, Ceredigion.