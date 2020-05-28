Boy's family prepared 'for the worst' after fire

Media player
Boy's family prepared 'for the worst' after caravan fire
The mother of a four-year-old boy who suffered life-changing burns in a caravan fire that killed his brother has said he is making a good recovery.
Harley Harvey was left in a critical condition after the blaze in January and was not expected to survive.
His brother Zac, three, died in the fire.
They were staying with their father in a caravan outside a house in Ffair Rhos, near Tregaron, Ceredigion.
28 May 2020
